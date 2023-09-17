(WATCH) Fede Valverde’s Golazo equalises for Real Madrid against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid have pulled level at 1-1 in their return to La Liga action at home to rivals Real Sociedad.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side had secured four wins from their first four league games of the season, before the September international window interrupted their momentum, but they have developed a habit for conceding early goals.

Los Blancos suffered setbacks in their comeback wins against Almeria and Getafe and they slipped behind again, at home to La Real.

Ander Barrenetxea perfectly timed his run into the box as the midfielder eventually stabbed home Takefusa Kubo’s brilliant pass at the third attempt.

Brillaint team goal! 🔵⚪️ Ander Barrenetxea scores as Real Sociedad lead against Real Madrid 👏 pic.twitter.com/xeUtlKEjni — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 17, 2023

La Real looked set to double their advantage before the break with former Real Madrid winger Kubo in superb form back in the Spanish capital.

However, the hosts dogged determination saw an instant response after the restart, as Fede Valverde cannoned home an equaliser from the edge of the box.

Real Madrid come out firing! 🔥⚪ Federico Valverde levels it up just after the restart with a bullet 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ROz9mnITI5 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 17, 2023

FEDE VALVERDE TAKE A BOW! pic.twitter.com/aEyFsxahdu — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) September 17, 2023

Images via Getty Images