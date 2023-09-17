(WATCH) Ander Barrenetxea puts Real Sociedad ahead at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have fallen behind early on in their return to La Liga action at home to Real Sociedad.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side won their first four league games of the season prior to the international window but they have developed a habit for conceding early goals.

Los Blancos suffered early setbacks in their comeback wins over Almeria and Getafe and they are behind again, at home to Real Sociedad.

Ander Barrenetxea popped up inside box with the midfielder eventually forcing home Takefusa Kubo’s brilliant pass at the third attempt.

Brillaint team goal! 🔵⚪️ Ander Barrenetxea scores as Real Sociedad lead against Real Madrid 👏 pic.twitter.com/xeUtlKEjni — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 17, 2023

🚨GOAL | Real Madrid 0-1 Real Sociedad | Ander Barrenetxea Follow our partner profile @ocontextsoccer pic.twitter.com/RnV47FtX9l — VAR Tático (@vartatico) September 17, 2023

Japanese star Kubo then had a goal disallowed for offside by VAR with the home side struggling to cope.

Ancelotti will be confident his team can rally themselves in response but they have only won two of their last four league home ties against La Real.

The last meeting ended in a 2-0 win for La Real in San Sebastian with Barrenetxea and Kubo on the scoresheet.

