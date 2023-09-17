UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin was responsible for Luis Rubiales’ RFEF resignation

Last weekend, Luis Rubiales resigned as President of the Spanish Football Federation. He had been under significant pressure to do so after he kissed Jenni Hermoso without consent after Spain’s World Cup victory last month.

Rubiales’ resignation has looked unlikely, despite the pressure he was under. He emphatically exclaimed that he would not stand down during a speech to the RFEF, despite having seen suspended from his position by FIFA.

According to Marca, several of Rubiales’ trusted advisors urged him to resign, with many not understanding why he had been so defiant in his stance. However, he did not decide to stand down until receiving a call from UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, who reportedly told Rubiales to resign, otherwise he would be sacked.

Rubiales had been Vice President of UEFA as well as being on their Executive Committee, but he has left those roles as well as the RFEF presidency.

Spanish football can now look to move forward following the Rubiales’ debacle, although he cannot, as he is still facing charges which were filled by Hermoso over the kiss incident.