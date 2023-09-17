Sevilla and Villarreal warm up for European campaign with key La Liga wins

Sevilla and Villarreal both secured La Liga wins on their return from the September international break.

Both teams are gearing up for the start of European campaigns next week, with Sevilla’s 2022/23 Europa League title sealing them a Champions League spot, despite finishing 12th domestically.

Villarreal’s fifth place finish puts them in the Europa League group stages but they needed a late rally to secure a 2-1 win at home to Almeria.

Sergio Akieme’s powerful finish put the hosts ahead before the break with Gerard Moreno hammering home a leveller in first half added time.

However, as the Yellow Submarine looked set to be held to a draw, Alexander Sorloth’s back post header sealed the win in the dying seconds.

🎙️ "And that is probably the winning goal from Sørloth!" The Norwegian striker scores in injury time for Villarreal against Almería 🟡😱 pic.twitter.com/gdbDK5dkvH — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 17, 2023

Sergio Ramos’ second Sevilla debut ended in a win for the hosts in Andalucia despite a few scares from visitors Las Palmas.

Sergio Ramos returns 🤍❤️ Watch Sevilla vs Las Palmas live on Viaplay Sports 1 right now 📺 pic.twitter.com/WlJ0f7iYji — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 17, 2023

Ramos survived two VAR checks for potential penalties against him before Dodi Lukebakio smashed home a debut goal to grab victory.

Debut goal for Lukebakio! 🔥🇧🇪 The Belgian reacts quickest after a save by the goalkeeper and finds the net 👊 pic.twitter.com/rQZz5yyZuI — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 17, 2023

Images via Getty Images