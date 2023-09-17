Sergio Ramos set to start against Las Palmas as second Sevilla debut awaits

Earlier this month, Sergio Ramos completed a dream homecoming to Sevilla, his boyhood club. The 37-year-old, who had been a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, became a Los Nervionenses player for the first time since 2005, when he controversially left to join Real Madrid.

It had initially been reported that Sevilla would not sign Ramos as they were happy with their centre-back options, but with Marcao and Tanguy Nianzou both injured, another player was required, and an experienced one at that.

According to Marca, Ramos will be thrown in at the deep end on Sunday as Sevilla take on Las Palmas at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. He is set to start alongside Loic Bade, despite having barely trained over the last three months.

Realistically, a change was needed in defence for Sevilla as they have lost their opening three matches of the season. Head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar will hope that Ramos is the catalyst that can kick-start their season.