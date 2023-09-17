Real Madrid Real Sociedad

Real Madrid extend La Liga winning streak with fightback victory over Real Sociedad

Real Madrid battled back to maintain their winning record in a dramatic return to La Liga action at home to rivals Real Sociedad.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have now picked up five wins from their opening five league games of the campaign as they retake top spot in the table overnight.

However, despite eventually getting the job done at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, it was a difficult night for Ancelotti back in the Spanish capital.

Ander Barrenetxea’s early goal was a deserved reward for the visitors in the opening stages with former Los Blancos winger Takefusa Kubo causing havoc for the Basque side.

However, the home side have shown their grit on multiple occasions in the opening weeks of the campaign, and Fede Valvede bulleted home a fine equaliser after the restart.

As the tide began to turn from there, Joselu headed home for the second league game in a row, to wrestle control for the home side.

Jude Bellingham almost continued his incredible form with a late third goal as Ancelotti’s charges cruised over the finish line.

1 Comment

  1. Should have been 4-1 with the post shot and Bellinghams insane chance in dying minutes but Ill take 3 pts.
    Please more of Brahim, he is too good to sit on bench, wasnt even on pitch five minutes and already created a 99% goal chance.

