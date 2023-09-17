Real Madrid are able to re-sign 22-year-old La Liga star for just €33m

Real Madrid host Real Sociedad on Sunday evening in matchday five of the 2023-24 La Liga season, with the former looking to continue their 100% record, having won their opening four matches of the campaign.

La Real will be a big threat to this, and Real Madrid will be wary of one player in particular: Takefusa Kubo. The 22-year-old has become the Basque side’s talisman following David Silva’s retirement, and he has made a fantastic start to the season.

Real Madrid know Kubo well – he was a Los Blancos player for three years, although he did not play a single competitive match for the first tea during that time.

Real Sociedad signed Kubo on a permanent basis in 2022 for just €6m. As part of the deal, Real Madrid reserved 50% of the capital gain in the circumstance that the Japanese international is sold, as reported by Marca. It also means that they can re-sign him for a reported fee of €33m, with Kubo having a €60m release clause.

€33m would be a bargain for Kubo, but the question is whether he would be used effectively by Real Madrid. It may be that they re-sign him in order to immediately sell him on for a profit, which Real Sociedad would not like to happen at all.