Rafa Benitez sets unwanted record as Celta Vigo make tough start to 2023-24 season

Rafa Benitez returned to La Liga in the summer as he was appointed as Celta Vigo’s new head coach, replacing the departed Carlos Carvalhal, who resigned after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign.

Celta have been hoping for better under the guidance of veteran manager Benitez, although it has been much of the same so far in 2023-24. After five matches, they have four points. Interestingly, all of their points have come away from home (1-1 draw with Real Sociedad, 3-2 win over Almeria).

Celta have lost all three home matches. Even worse than that, they haven’t even scored a single goal at Balaidos – they lost 2-0 to Osasuna, 1-0 to Real Madrid and 1-0 to Mallorca, which was on Saturday.

Mallorca lead now! 🔴 Vedat Muriqi displays brilliant reactions to get on the end of a flick-on 👏⚽ pic.twitter.com/Th1ktI2wih — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 16, 2023

As per Diario AS, only Eduardo Coudet can compare to this record as he also lost his first three home matches in charge. However, his Celta side did at least score two goals, one each against Atletico Madrid and Cadiz.

Benitez will hope that he can turn things around quickly. Celta Vigo will not want to be battling relegation again this season, but at this stage, it looks to be a possibility.