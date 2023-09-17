Athletic Club Barcelona

Premier League duo interested in Barcelona target Nico Williams

Athletic Club could face a battle to retain star player Nico Williams in 2024.

Head coach Ernesto Valverde has confirmed the Basque giants are aware of the growing transfer interest in Williams as one of the highest rated young players in La Liga.

However, with his contract at the Estadio San Mames expiring in 2024, they could be challenged in their attempt to keep him in Bilbao.

Barcelona are reportedly preparing a free transfer swoop next summer with the 21-year-old a long term transfer target for the Catalans.

As per reports from Football Transfers, Williams is also attracting from two Premier League clubs, including former admirers Liverpool.

Manchester United are also in the running for Williams as they look for possible options to replace Jadon Sancho and Antony at Old Trafford.

Sancho has been linked with a move to Barcelona, after being removed from the United squad as part of Erik ten Hag’s firm disciplinary methods with Antony also on a leave of absence from the club.

Posted by

Tags Antony Ernesto Valverde Jadon Sancho Liverpool Manchester United Nico Williams

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News