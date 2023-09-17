Predicted XIs Real Madrid-Real Sociedad: Two changes expected from Carlo Ancelotti

Having seen Barcelona go top of La Liga courtesy of a crushing 5-0 victory over Real Betis on Saturday evening, Real Madrid are hoping to reclaim their spot on Sunday when they host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are the only side with a 100% record so far, and they will be aiming to continue that, although Imanol Alguacil’s side will be very tough opposition to overcome.

According to Marca, Carlo Ancelotti is set to make changes for the match. Club captain Nacho Fernandez is set to start in the centre of defence in place of David Alaba, while Toni Kroos is believed to be starting ahead of fellow veteran Luka Modric.

Real Madrid’s front three looks set to be remain unchanged. Jude Bellingham is aiming to score in five successive matches, which would be an incredible achievement for the 20-year-old signed from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

La Real come into this match unbeaten – like Real Madrid – although they have had only one win with three draws. Still, they will fancy their chances of causing an upset, with Takefusa Kubo likely to be a big contributor if they are to do so.

It should be a very keenly-contested match on Sunday evening. Real Madrid will be confident of continuing their winning run, but Real Sociedad will be their toughest test so far this season.

