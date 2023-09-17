Osasuna could face La Liga charge over Mason Greenwood chants

Osasuna could face a La Liga charge following their fan chants towards Getafe striker Mason Greenwood.

The Manchester United loanee was the major focus as Getafe secured a 3-2 win at home to Osasuna on their return to action following the international break.

Jose Bordalas opted to bring Greenwood on as a late substitute in the game as the England international made his debut in the Spanish capital.

Getafe have received major criticism for their decision to sign Greenwood with the forward was suspended by United in January 2022 after being arrested and later charged on suspicion of attempted rape and assault of a woman.

Osasuna fans voiced their displeasure from the stands at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez with videos circulating on social media.

As per reports from Relevo, the incident was included in the referee’s report and the match delegate will also refer the matter to the RFEF competition committee.

The committee will assess the situation in the coming days with potential for a sanction being imposed on Osasuna.