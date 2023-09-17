Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood makes Getafe debut against Osasuna

Mason Greenwood’s move from Manchester United to Getafe on the final day of the summer transfer window was a rather controversial one. The 21-year-old had previously been out in the wilderness after being accused of rape, although the charges against him ended up being dropped after a key witness pulled out.

Greenwood had not played in an official match since January 2021, and he had only begun training with Getafe over the last week. However, he was included in their squad for Sunday’s match against Osasuna, despite Jose Bordalas stating that they would be patient with the Englishman.

Greenwood has now made his debut for Getafe, coming on as a 77th minute substitute, replacing Juanmi Latasa.

Greenwood on for Getafe pic.twitter.com/KeZ092CwSd — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) September 17, 2023

Getafe will hope that Greenwood can make a positive contribution during his time at the club. They will only have him for the 2023-24 season, so their time with him will be rather limited.