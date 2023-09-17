Joselu hails ‘animal’ Fede Valverde as Real Madrid maintain winning streak

Real Madrid were forced to show patience and quality in front of goal as they sealed a 2-1 home La Liga win against Real Sociedad.

Los Blancos headed into the September international break with four wins from their first four league matches of 2023/24 and they have now stretched that to five from five.

Maximum points puts them back on top of the table as the only side to boast a 100% La Liga record so far this season.

However, it was far from plain sailing for the hosts, as they needed to dig deep in the second half.

Fede Valverde’s spectacular strike levelled the contest just after the restart before Joselu’s towering header clinched the win.

That key goal continues Joselu’s hot streak in Madrid but he was full of praise for the superb Valverde at full time.

“He’s a beast, an animal, you see him running and it seems that his strength will never run out”, as per reports from Marca.

“I always want to score goals to help the team, it’s what makes me happiest.”

Up next for Real Madrid is the start of their Champions League campaign in midweek with Union Berlin heading to the Spanish capital.

