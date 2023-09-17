Jose Bordalas corrects the record over Jude Bellingham links to Mason Greenwood transfer

Getafe manager Jose Bordalas has looked to clarify his comments over Jude Bellingham advising Mason Greenwood to join the club.

Bordalas had previously stated Bellingham and Greenwood are ‘friends’ with the Los Blancos star talking to him about making the move to Spain.

However, as per reports from The Athletic, Bellingham’s representatives reached out to Bordalas, to request him to address the comments which were incorrect.

Bordalas opted to bring Greenwood on as a late substitute in Getafe’s 3-2 La Liga win over Osasuna as the Manchester United loanee made his debut in the Spanish capital.

The visiting Osasuna fans responded with an X rated chant towards Greenwood with Getafe still under the spotlight over their decision to bring in the England international.

“Firstly, I want to clear up a misunderstanding. I said Greenwood arrived because he spoke to Bellingham and that he encouraged him”, he said.

“However, that’s not the case. He didn’t have anything to do with it, so I apologise. Mason arrived in a different manner, he was offered to the club, and we accepted.”

Greenwood has been suspended by United since January 2022 after the England star was arrested and later charged on suspicion of attempted rape and assault of a woman.