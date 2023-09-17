Joao Felix delighted by Barcelona change from Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix has offered a key update over his positivity of being a Barcelona player.

Felix ended the summer transfer window stuck in between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona after indicating his desire to join the latter.

Despite Atletico’s stance over not selling Felix to a domestic rival, they did accept a loan move to Catalonia, after extending his contract in Madrid until 2029.

His switch to Barcelona does not include a purchase clause and Atletico are open minded over their next step for the Portuguese international.

After a low key start to life as a Barcelona player, Felix netted his first La Blaugrana goal, as Barcelona stormed to a 5-0 La Liga win over Real Betis, on their return from the international break.

Felix was asked about his early sensations as a Barcelona player, on the back of a key win, and the former Benfica star admitted the change has been beneficial to his overall progress.

“I’m very happy to be playing as a starter again. I have very good feelings, I knew it would be easy to play with this team and I’ve had very good sensations”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

