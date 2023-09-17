Former Spain manager wants to see “selfish, rude, disrespectful” Luis Rubiales jailed

Following his eventual resignation as President of the Spanish Football Federation last weekend, Luis Rubiales has been out of the spotlight somewhat over the last seven days, although he is still facing a possible court case after Jenni Hermoso filled charges after he kissed her without consent after the World Cup final.

Jailtime is a possibility for Rubiales, who could be charged with sexual assault, which carries a prison sentence of one to five years.

One person that would enjoy seeing Rubiales behind stars in Javier Clemente, who managed La Roja between 1992 and 1998. Although, as he told Mallorcan newspaper Ultima Hora (via MD), it’s not necessarily because of the Hermoso incident.

“I would like Rubiales to spend a few days in jail so that he knows what he did to Angel Maria Villar. He mounted a motion of censure on Villar and put him in jail with the approval of the CSD, who were very much in favour of Luis and not Villar.”

Villar, who was RFEF President from 1988 to 2017, was arrested and jailed on suspicion on anti-corruption charges (specifically, embezzling funds) the same year that he resigned.

Clemente also described Rubiales as “ambitious, selfish, rude and disrespectful” during the interview, with not many people in Spanish football will argue against at this stage. He is now out of the spotlight for the time being.