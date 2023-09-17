Ferran Torres’ key role in welcoming Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo to Barcelona

Barcelona star Ferran Torres has been credited with a key role in Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo’s start to life at the club.

La Blaugrana finally completed a dramatic deadline day double loan move for both players after being linked with the pair since the start of August.

Due to Barcelona’s ongoing financial issues, they were not able to include purchase options in either deal, with no indication over their plans for either player in 2024.

As per reports from Catalan outlet Diario Sport, Torres has been a crucial individual, in helping both players settle into their new side.

Torres’ link up with Cancelo is the third time they have played together, following joint spells at Valencia and Manchester City, with Felix a close ally.

The opening weeks of the season have included a superb run of form for Torres, and his growing profile in the Barcelona dressing room has allowed him the chance to bring the two Joaos into the wider group of first team stars.