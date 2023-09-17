Barcelona

Ferran Torres breaks two-year streak during Barcelona’s victory over Real Betis

Barcelona’s 5-0 victory over Real Betis was a remarkable (and well-deserved) result for the Catalans, who went top of La Liga for the first time this season as a result of the demolition.

There were several standout moments during the occasion, with Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo both scoring their first goals for the club, but one that went under the radar was Ferran Torres’ free-kick strike which made it 3-0.

That goal was a significant one for Barcelona, as it ended a streak that had lasted for over two years. Torres’ goal was the first time in over 28 months that a Barcelona player had scored a direct free-kick.

The last player to do so – obviously – was Lionel Messi when he netted against Valencia on the 2nd of May 2021. It was an area that head coach Xavi Hernandez had hoped to see improve, and that has now been apparent.

Barcelona will hope that free-kick goals are now like London buses in the sense that more will be on their way. However, they will surely take any goals as they come.

