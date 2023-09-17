Fabrizio Romano puts speculation to rest over Real Madrid star’s future – “He wants to keep fighting”

Over the last few weeks, there has been speculation building over the future of Luka Modric. It comes after the 38-year-old admitted that he has been unhappy with his squad role at Real Madrid this season.

Modric had been a regular starter for the vast majority of his 11 years at the club, but he has been reduced to a benchwarmer for this season, with head coach Carlo Ancelotti favouring Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga instead.

However, Modric has no intention of leaving Real Madrid, as Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside in the latest edition of his exclusive column.

“Despite a lack of playing time recently, Luka Modric’s plan is very clear – he wants to win at Real Madrid and keep fighting for the club of his life.

“Modric turned down very important proposals from Saudi Arabia this summer because he wanted to stay and that remains the plan. He’ll fight for his place, at the moment there’s nothing else happening.”

Modric may choose to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, with speculation over a possible return to Dinamo Zagreb, but for the time being, he is going nowhere.