Emotional Sergio Ramos delighted with Sevilla second debut

Sergio Ramos was almost lost for words after making his second Sevilla debut.

The veteran defender agreed a free transfer move back to Andalucia this summer following his exit from Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite offers from the USA and Saudi Arabia, Ramos was tempted by a chance to return home, and compete in the Champions League again.

Injuries and a lack of preseason action delayed his debut for Sevilla but he completed 90 minutes in a 1-0 La Liga win over Las Palmas on their return from the international break.

A clean sheet and a positive reception at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan completed a strong return for Ramos and he thanked the home fans for their ongoing support.

“It’s very exciting to be reunited with my people, my home, my fans”, as per reports from Marca.

“It’s something unique, it cannot be described in words and what better way to do it than with a victory.

“I had some doubts at first, but after the reception I received, I told my parents I will take that feeling to the grave.”

Ramos will remain in the Sevilla squad for their Champions League opener in midweek with the defending Europa League champions hosting French team Lens.