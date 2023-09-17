Chelsea will only sell Real Madrid target if they receive “ridiculous offer” – report

Real Madrid are aiming to sign a new first-choice right-back over the next couple of years. Dani Carvajal’s standing at the club is diminishing, and his performances have been progressively getting worse.

According to reports, Chelsea’s Reece James is top of the shopping list for Real Madrid. The 23-year-old is considered to be one of the Premier League’s best fullbacks, which Los Blancos are well aware of.

However, Real Madrid won’t find it easy to sign James, as Chelsea have little intention of selling one of their star players. According to a report from Football Insider (via CaughtOffside), the West London club will only sell James if they receive a “ridiculous offer”.

Real Madrid have money to spend, and they won’t be scared of spending big to get their targets – they showed this in the summer with Jude Bellingham. However, there will be concerns about paying huge money for a player with regular injury issues, which James has.