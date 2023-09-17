Caglar Soyuncu to miss Atletico Madrid’s Champions League opener

Atletico Madrid will be without defender Caglar Soyuncu for their 2023/24 Champions League opener away at Serie A side Lazio.

Diego Simeone’s side make the trip to Rome on the back of 3-0 La Liga loss against Valencia as part of a poor return to domestic action following the international break.

Simeone was short of explanations following that loss and his team need to react quickly in their first game in Group E.

As per reports from Marca, Soyuncu returned to Madrid with an adductor injury, picked up on international duty with Turkey.

Soyuncu is yet to start a game for Atletico Madrid, following his summer move to the Spanish capital, and he was forced off at half time in Turkey’s friendly loss to Japan.

Initial estimates indicate Soyuncu will miss two weeks of action which could involve an absence of four matches including next weekend’s Madrid derby at home to Real Madrid.