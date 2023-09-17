Barcelona hoping to sign second pivot option in January, La Liga star earmarked

Obviously not content with crushing them 5-0 on Saturday, Barcelona are now looking to run salt in Real Betis’ wounds by going after one of their key players in the January transfer window.

According to Sport, the Catalans are eyeing up a move for Guido Rodriguez, who did not start on Saturday, although he did come off the bench. The Argentine’s contract at Betis runs out at the end of the season, and at this stage, renewal talks are on hold.

Betis hold to convince Rodriguez to sign a new deal, although if they are unable to, they may look to cash in during the winter. Barcelona are hoping to use this to their advantage to sign him on a cut-price deal.

Head coach Xavi Hernandez wants another pivot to be signed in January, with only Oriol Romeu currently being the first team’s only natural defensive midfielder. If Barcelona are to compete on all fronts, strength in depth is essential, so Rodriguez could be the man that they need.