Atletico Madrid fear serious Achilles injury for midfielder, lengthy lay-off expected

Atletico Madrid have had rotten luck in terms of injuries this season. Several first team players have suffered various issues in the last few weeks, and that trend continued during Saturday’s disappointing 3-0 defeat to Valencia at the Mestalla.

Towards the end of the first half, Thomas Lemar went down injured and subsequently had to be stretched off. The Frenchman, who was holding his foot/ankle, appeared to be in serious discomfort.

Atletico later posted that they fear Lemar has suffered a serious Achilles injury.

“Thomas Lemar was taken off on a stretcher after falling at a bad angle during the game (vs Valencia) and the medical services, in a first examination, fear a serious injury to the Achilles tendon. Pending tests to confirm a definitive diagnosis.”

If Lemar has damaged his Achilles tendon, a lengthy lay-off will follow. It leaves Atletico Madrid head coach with further headaches, with Rodrigo De Paul already out injured in midfield. However, club captain Koke Resurreccion is nearing a return, and could be fit for the midweek trip to Lazio.

