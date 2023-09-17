Atletico Madrid confirm serious injury for Thomas Lemar, surgery to be required

Diego Simeone will be pulling his hair out in the last few weeks as his Atletico Madrid squad continue to be struck by various injuries.

Koke Resurreccion, Caglar Soyuncu, Rodrigo De Paul and Memphis Depay are among those to have suffered with various issues, and the latest player to be struck down was Thomas Lemar, who appeared to suffer a serious Achilles injury during Saturday’s defeat to Valencia.

Atletico feared a serious issue, and they have now confirmed in an official statement that Lemar has ruptured the Achilles tendon is his right foot. He will have to undergo surgery in the coming days to rectify the issue, after which recovery will be the focus.

Valencia fans applauding Thomas Lemar as he leaves the pitch on a stretcher with a serious injury. 👏pic.twitter.com/YCYKM4lHIM — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 17, 2023

It is rotten luck for Lemar, who has had terrible luck when it comes to injuries during his time at Atletico Madrid. It also leaves Simeone with even less options in midfield, with De Paul out for the next couple of weeks at least.