Athletic Club make second-best ever start to La Liga season following Cadiz victory

Several teams have made impressive starts to the new season. Real Madrid currently have a 100% win record, which they hope to continue against Real Sociedad on Sunday, while Barcelona are unbeaten after winning four of their opening five matches.

Athletic Club are right up there too. The Basque side currently occupy third in the La Liga table, just behind the Clasico pair. They achieve this after defeating Cadiz 3-0 on Saturday, with goals coming from Gorka Guruzeta, Asier Villalibre and Inaki Williams.

Athletic were defeated 2-0 by Real Madrid on the opening matchday, but have gone unbeaten since then, winning three of their next four matches. This sees them on 10 points after five games, which is their second-best ever start to a La Liga campaign. As per MD, only in 2019-20 (11 points) did they start better.

Qualifying for European football is very much on Athletic Club’s agenda this season. They narrowly missed out to Osasuna last season, but they are on track to achieve their goals at this stage. However, there is still plenty of action to come between now and May.