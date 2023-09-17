15 Las Palmas players miss flight to Sevilla following boarding mishap

For the first time since 2018, Las Palmas returned to the top flight of Spanish football after they secured automatic promotion from Segunda last season. However, it has been a tough start to the current campaign for the Canary side, as they are winless from their opening four matches.

They are hoping to break that run on Sunday as they take on Sevilla, another team that has yet to win this season. However, Las Palmas’ preparations for the match have been far from ideal.

As reported by Marca, 15 players and two physios missed the team’s original flight to Seville on Saturday. This is because their plane was initially delayed, before boarding was brought forward. It means that the 17 personnel, who were in the cafeteria area of the airport when boarding closed, were too late to get on the flight.

However, a backup flight was organised for 7pm CEST the same day, which all remaining personnel did board. It is a rather strange mishap for Las Palmas to suffer, but they won’t be complaining if they are able to secure their first victory of the season on Sunday.