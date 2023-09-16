Xavi delighted by ‘double Joaos’ in Barcelona win

Barcelona head coach Xavi was full of praise for his two Joãos as they sealed a 5-0 home win over Real Betis.

The Catalans stormed to a brilliant return to La Liga action with a dominant performance against their visitors from Andalucia with three points.

A superb victory for Barcelona brings them to the top of the table overnight and Xavi hailed the hosts performance.

Five individual scorers for Barcelona demonstrated just how potent they can be in attack as part of an incredible performance on home soil.

Xavi was asked about his view over his two summer summer signings in this tie with Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo both scoring their first goals for the club in this tie.

Felix’s brilliant opener kickstarted Barcelona’s all encompassing performance with Cancelo notching his goal, as the fifth of the night, with Real Betis side stepped by the home side.

“I can’t talk about Atletico Madrid, and I have a lot of respect for Simeone. But I see both Joaos happy and content, and eager to be important,” as per reports from Marca.

