(WATCH) Joao Felix scores first Barcelona goal

Barcelona have eased into a dominant 2-0 half time La Liga lead in their clash with Real Betis.

Xavi’s charges are unbeaten in their early La Liga title defence with a strong run of form prior to the international break.

The hosts have been on the front foot from the start in Catalonia with huge pressure on the visitors goal in the opening stages.

However, despite their issues in finding a breakthrough, Barcelona edged in front on 25 minutes, as deadline day signing Joao Felix bulleted home his first goal for the club.

João Félix has ARRIVED! 🫡🇵🇹 The Portuguese international scores on his full debut for Barça 👏 Those touches and finish 🤌 pic.twitter.com/eQSPFSzktF — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 16, 2023

That goal proved to be the pressure release Barcelona needed before the break as they pushed on for a second goal.

Veteran star Robert Lewandowski popped up to convert a crucial second goal before the break to ease the focus on Barcelona on their return La Liga action.

It's the João Félix show 👏🪄 Look at that dummy to set up the goal for Robert Lewandowski 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mtgL1Y75JG — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 16, 2023

If Barcelona secure three points in this tie, the result will move the hosts above Real Madrid as league leaders overnight.

