Thierry Henry offers Kylian Mbappe transfer update

Kylian Mbappe’s position at Paris Saint-Germain remains a huge source of transfer speculation.

The France captain remains as a crucial player for club and country as his incredible form continues for both PSG and France.

Mbappe has been consistently linked with a move away from Paris in recent months as the club look to assess his long term future in the French capital.

Real Madrid remain as the front runners to complete an anticipated move for Mbappe in 2024 as part of their ongoing links to bring him to the Spanish capital.

Mbappe rejected a move to Saudi Arabia in August, with PSG looking to offload him, to avoid a possible free transfer exit in the next 12 months.

He will remain at PSG for the 2023/24 season and French icon Thierry Henry admitted he thought a move to Madrid was already wrapped up as part of a busy summer transfer window.

“I’ll be honest, I thought he was going to leave, I think everyone thought he was going to leave. But, he respected where he is and stayed”, as per reports from RMC Sport.