Royal Antwerp manager addresses Barcelona’s interest in wonderkid midfielder

Under the orders of new Sporting Director Deco, Barcelona are expected to focus on signing younger players for the first team, with one of the major areas being looked at being in the midfield department.

Specifically, Barcelona want to sign a long-term successor for Oriol Romeu, who signed this summer as a short-term replacement for Sergio Busquets. The 31-year-old is unlikely to be a starter of many seasons, so a younger alternative will be needed.

One of those that Barcelona are looking at is Arthur Vermeeren. The 18-year-old is very highly-rated across Europe, and especially at Royal Antwerp, where he currently plays his football.

Antwerp head coach Mark van Bommel, who played for Barcelona in the 2005-06 season, addressed the reports surrounding the Catalans’ interest in Vermeeren.

Mark van Bommel (Royal Antwerp coach): "Whether Xavi has asked for some information on Arthur Vermeeren? (laughs) I won't give him any information, because he would them buy him immediately."

Barcelona have reportedly been scouting Vermeeren this season, and they will get the chance to watch him again on Tuesday when Antwerp head to Montjuic for the Champions League opener.