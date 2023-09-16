Real Sociedad star surprised by Jude Bellingham’s goalscoring form for Real Madrid

Arguably, the showcase fixture of matchday five in LaLiga is Real Madrid’s meeting with Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu. Two of last season’s top four will face off, and two of the best teams in Spanish football.

Real Madrid go into the match with a 100% record, and much of the thanks for that belongs to Jude Bellingham, who has been in exceptional form so far. The 20-year-old has five goals and one assist in four matches, two of those strikers having won games for Los Blancos (via Celta Vigo and Getafe).

Brais Mendez will be battling Bellingham in midfield, and while the La Real star has not been surprised by his rival’s form, he told Diario AS has been taken aback by how good he has been in front of goal.

“Well, I wasn’t surprised, because as a footballer I expected what he has shown. However, I didn’t expect him to be so good in front of goal. I didn’t think that he could score so many goals.”

Mendez had a similar run of scoring form for La Real last season, and he believes that it is something that needs to be taken advantage of, because it doesn’t last forever.

“They are streaks or moments – you have to take advantage of them. In the end, you do not know when that streak is going to finish.”

Real Sociedad will hope to bring Bellingham’s run of four successive matches with a goal to an end on Sunday, although they will have their work cut out to stop European football’s form player.