“Matter of time” before Barcelona announce new deals for superstar youngsters

With the transfer window now shut, Barcelona have been focusing on contract renewals. Xavi Hernandez has signed one until the end of next season, while Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has also agreed to extend his stay – with a wage cut to help the club’s FFP issues.

Two more players that Barcelona had agreed new deals with are Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal. Both are hugely crucial players for the Catalans for the present and future, so the club moved quickly to tie their long-term futures down.

As Fabrizio Romano has reported, Barcelona agreed terms with both Balde and Lamine before the first team’s pre-season tour of the United States in July. There have been no issues since, so all that remains is the announcements, which will come “in a matter of time”.

Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde have both already signed new deal at Barça, it took place in July before the pre-season tour 🔵🔴🔒 #FCB Lamine signed until June 2026 as it’s the limit for 16 yo — Balde signed until June 2028, five year contract. Matter of time to be announced. pic.twitter.com/BisGOALYoU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 16, 2023

Balde signed a new five-year deal, which also saw him registered as a first team player. It meant that he took the number three jersey, moving from his previous number of 28. Lamine has penned a three-year deal, as it is the maximum length contract that a player under the age of 18 can sign.

Barcelona will be absolutely delighted to have Balde and Lamine at the club for many, many years to come. Both will be major players now and for the future.