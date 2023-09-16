Mason Greenwood unlikely to make Getafe debut in the near future – Jose Bordalas

One of the most surprising deals to be done during the summer transfer window saw Mason Greenwood join Getafe on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old had been in the wilderness due to an ongoing rape case, in which charges ended up being dropped due to a key witness pulling out of proceedings. Man United decided not to retain him in their own first team, so the decision was taken to send him out on loan.

There has been mass hysteria at Getafe following the signing, although those emotions are likely to be tempered for the foreseeable, with head coach Jose Bordalas confirming that Greenwood won’t be selected for the time being, as he said in a press conference (via MD).

“He is a great hope and there is a great expectation to see him play. However, he has not played for over 18 months. He will need a period of adaptation in order to rise to the level of his teammates. We have to be patient and take care of him. The day-to-day will tell us when he is able to compete. You have to have patience.

“We know the potential and the level that he has. I don’t like to talk on an individual level but the teammates are helping him a lot. The dressing room has welcomed him with open arms, just like the rest of the new players, and everyone has felt the warmth of the group.”

It means that Getafe fans will have to wait a little (or a fair) while longer in order to see Greenwood in action, and at this stage, there is no immediate timescale to determine when that will be.