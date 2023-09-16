Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood set for Getafe debut after being included in squad for Osasuna clash

Despite claims from Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas that Mason Greenwood would not make his debut for some time, it now appears that the 21-year-old could be set to make his bow this weekend.

Getafe have named their squad for Sunday’s clash with Osasuna, and their new number 12 is on the list, meaning that he could play for the very first time since arriving on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United, which was confirmed on the final day of the summer transfer window.

¡Ya conocemos los 2⃣1⃣ hombres convocados por José Bordalás para el encuentro de mañana frente a @Osasuna! 👏👏 ¡A por todas, mis valientes! 🙌#VamosGeta | #GetafeOsasuna pic.twitter.com/QwcS2vZp7y — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) September 16, 2023

Bordalas stated that Greenwood was severely lacking fitness having been out of action for 18 months while his court case was ongoing. He has been in full training this week, but it was not expected that he would be included in the matchday squad.

It remains to be seen whether Bordalas will give Greenwood his debut on Sunday. He certainly won’t start for Getafe, but an appearance from the substitute’s bench is more than a possibility.