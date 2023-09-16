Growing frustration at Barcelona as star player refuses to negotiate over new contract

Having agreed a new deal with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen over the last few weeks, which will see him extend his stay at the club while taking a wage cut in the process, Barcelona now only have one lucrative contract left on their books from the Josep Maria Bartomeu era.

That belongs to Frenkie de Jong, who is currently one of the highest earners at Barcelona. The 26-year-old joined from Ajax in 2019 and was given a bumper contract by Bartomeu, although current Barcelona officials are hoping to reduce his current wages in an effort to continue improving the club’s financial situation.

Unfortunately for Barcelona, de Jong is not playing ball at this stage. According to Marca, the Dutch international does not intend to open negotiations in the coming weeks, which the club had hoped to do. His current deal expires in 2026, so from de Jong’s side, there is no rush.

No official meeting has been held because of this, and the situation is turning out to be a very frustrating one for Barcelona, especially considering they are still facing pressure to reduce their wage bill. It remains to be seen whether they can coax de Jong to the table in the coming months.