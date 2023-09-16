Former club very interested in signing Luka Modric next summer – “I’ll call him in the winter”

Despite interest from Saudi Arabia, Luka Modric signed a new contract at Real Madrid early in the summer, extending his stay at the club into a 12th season. The Croatian international penned a one-year deal, which will see him through to the end of the current campaign.

It is unlikely that Modric is thinking further ahead than that, but others are. Specifically, his former club Dinamo Zagreb are hoping to bring the 38-year-old back so that he can finish his career where it started.

In an interview with Index (via MD), Dinamo President Vlatka Peras made it clear that he wants to bring Modric back to the club next summer.

“He is in the last year of his contract, I will call him in the winter. I can’t say I’m in constant contact with him, but I know members of his family.

“For him it would make sense to return to Dinamo at the end of his career. Without a doubt, Dinamo will do everything in its power to make this happen. Now we’ll see if that will be enough.”

It would be a fairytale ending to an incredible career if Modric does return to Dinamo next summer, although he will not be thinking about that possibility at this stage. His full focus, as always, will be on Real Madrid.