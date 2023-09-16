Ex-Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele enduring tough start at Paris Saint-Germain

In a move that shocked most within Barcelona, Ousmane Dembele left the club last month to sign for Paris Saint-Germain. The 26-year-old has looked comfortable in Catalonia, but he ultimately decided to return to his homeland.

Barcelona have moved on since then, with Lamine Yamal having sparkled on the right-win since establishing himself as a starter against Cadiz on matchday two. Unfortunately for Dembele, he has not had as much success himself for PSG.

He has yet to register a goal or assist during his first four matches for the French champions, which included their disappointing defeat to Nice on Friday night. Notorious newspaper L’Equipe had some criticism in store from Dembele as a result.

“Dembele’s efficiency is at half-mast. It would be unfair to sum up his start to the PSG season in Friday’s performance. This impression has been lasting during his first few weeks in Paris.

Capable of everything with the ball, ultra creative both in one-on-one situations and in certain situations of combined play, the former Barcelona player is slow to give his maximum expression in the final phase of play.”

Dembele will hope that he can turn things around over the rest few weeks, although Barcelona will no doubt be looking at the situation with some amusement, given how things played out over the summer.