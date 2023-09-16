Estadio Mestalla to be at full capacity for Valencia-Atletico Madrid as Vinicius Junior ban comes to an end

Towards the end of last season, one of the darkest days in Spanish football in recent years took place. During the second half of Real Madrid’s match against Valencia, a home supporter racially abused Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius had been racially abused on numerous occasions earlier in the season, but this incident was the straw that broke the camel’s back. The 22-year-old was visibly shaken by the incident, in which he was seen furious remonstrating with the Valencia supporters in the Mario Kempes south stand.

As a result of the incident, Valencia were ordered to close that area of the stadium for five matches, although it was reduced to three on appeal. This ban has now been served, as reported by Marca, with matches against Espanyol, Las Palmas and Osasuna having been played with a reduced capacity.

Valencia’s match with Atletico Madrid will be the first time since that fateful match against Los Blancos that the Mestalla will be at full capacity, although the incidents of that game should not be forgotten in a hurry.