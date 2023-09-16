Carlo Ancelotti reveals Vinicius Junior is ahead of schedule in injury recovery

Real Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries this season. No less than five first team players have already been ruled out with various issues, some more serious than others.

Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao are long-term casualties after rupturing their ACLs, while Dani Ceballos, Ferland Mendy and Vinicius Junior all suffered muscular issues that are less serious, but this problematic.

The former pair have returned to full training, while Carlo Ancelotti has revealed – during his press conference for the match – than Vinicius is not far behind.

“We don’t know when he will return. He’s recovering well but we won’t force him. He will start training with the team next week. He will be back before the expected 6 weeks.”

Ancelotti also joked on Vinicius’ snub from FIFA’s The Best awards. Ilkay Gundogan was the only player nominated from La Liga, despite the Brazilian’s outstanding 2022-23 season for Real Madrid.

“Vinicius out of the FIFA The Best nominees? Oh, he was very, very sad. He cried for 3-4 hours.”

Vinicius tore his hamstring against Celta Vigo three weeks ago, but it appears that he is edging closer to a return, which is excellent news for Real Madrid. He could even be available for next weekend’s Madrid derby (via MD), although that would be a risk.