Carlo Ancelotti planning to rectify Luka Modric’s playing time following veteran’s frustrations

So far this season, Carlo Ancelotti has opted for youthfulness over experience. Veteran duo Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have been reduced to squad roles, with Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga seeing more playing time instead.

This has infuriated Modric, who had expected to still be a regular starter at Real Madrid despite having recently turned 38. He was reportedly told that he would not see a reduction in playing time this season, but it has turned out to be the case.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s game against Real Sociedad, Ancelotti revealed that he has spoken to Modric about the situation, and he intends to play the Croatian international more often in the coming weeks.

“He will play more now because we have many games. He’s still very important. I always talk to him about this.

“I needed to see the youngsters in action. I already know the quality of Modric and Kroos. They’re spectacular.”

Real Madrid have a run of seven matches over the next three weeks, so Modric will certainly be needed by Ancelotti, as will the rest of the Los Blancos squad.