Carlo Ancelotti claims ‘confident’ Jude Bellingham can cope with Real Madrid pressure

Carlo Ancelotti has no doubts over Jude Bellingham’s start to life at Real Madrid.

Bellingham has enjoyed a superb start to life in Madrid with the England international netting five goals in his first four La Liga appearances.

That form has propelled Bellingham to huge prominence in Spain in recent weeks with the midfielder delighted with his early return in the Spanish capital.

Ancelotti was asked about Bellingham’s ongoing positive curve in Madrid, and his expectations over the incoming months, and the veteran Italian has no fears over his trajectory.

“He’s very focused and not someone who can lose his head. I don’t know how many goals he can score. The key is personality over quality, and that this shirt doesn’t weigh you down”, as per reports Marca.

Bellingham has returned to Madrid following a mixed international break with England.

Gareth Southgate’s side were held to a 1-1 draw against Ukraine in 2024 UEFA European Championship qualifying before the Los Blancos star played a key role in their 3-1 friendly win over Scotland in the final game of the international window.