Carlo Ancelotti facing two selection dilemmas ahead of Real Sociedad showdown

Real Madrid are hoping to make it five wins from five when they take on Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. They are the only team with a 100% record, and they will be aiming to still hold that record come Monday morning.

Despite their perfect form, not everything is rosy at Real Madrid, Notably, there is an ongoing issue at left-back, which was a position that also caused troubles last season.

Fran Garcia has started the first four matches of the season, although he was poor against Getafe last time out, and was replaced by Nacho Fernandez at half time on that occasion. Ferland Mendy is back in contention after recovering from injury, and as Diario AS have reported, Ancelotti must decide who to go for against La Real.

Ancelotti also has a selection headache in midfield. Dani Ceballos has also returned after injury, meaning that there are six players fighting for the three positions behind Jude Bellingham, Joselu Mato and Rodrygo. They are Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

It’s not a bad problem for Ancelotti to have, rather it shows how strong Real Madrid’s squad is. With success wanted on all fronts, strength-in-depth is essential, and Los Blancos have it.