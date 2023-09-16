Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid star is out of Real Sociedad clash – “He has not recovered”

Real Madrid are hoping to continue their 100% record in La Liga on Sunday evening when they host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu. It has been an excellent start to the season for Los Blancos, especially considering the injury issues that they have had to deal with.

Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao are long-term casualties after rupturing their ACLs, while Dani Ceballos, Ferland Mendy and Vinicius Junior all suffered muscular issues that are less serious, but this problematic.

Vinicius is not far away from returning to training, while Ceballos and Mendy have been with the group this week. Despite this, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed during his press conference that the latter will not play any part against La Real.

“Ferland Mendy has not recovered. He won’t be in the squad tomorrow.”

However, Ancelotti believes that he will have Mendy at his disposal for Real Madrid’s Champions League opener against Union Berlin on Wednesday.

“I think Ferland Mendy will be in the squad for Wednesday’s game vs Union Berlin.”

It means that Fran Garcia will likely continue at left-back against La Real, despite his error which led to Getafe’s goal in Real Madrid’s previous match. The 23-year-old has started the season as an undisputed starter, although that could change when Mendy returns.

Ancelotti did confirm that Ceballos will be in the Real Madrid squad for Sunday’s match, which is good news. The Italian will be keen to recover as much of his squad as possible for the upcoming schedule, which sees Los Blancos play seven matches in a four-week span.