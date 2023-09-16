Barcelona youngsters hoping to emulate Lionel Messi during Real Betis clash

Barcelona are almost at full strength for Saturday’s clash with Real Betis. However, they are without Ronald Araujo and Pedri (injury) while Fermin Lopez is also unavailable after being sent off for Barca Atletic last weekend.

Pedri and Fermin’s absence has opened the door for Marc Casado and Unai Hernandez, who have both been included in Barcelona’s matchday squad by head coach Xavi Hernandez. Neither player has yet to make their La Liga debut for the Catalans.

If either player comes on against Betis, they will become the first Barcelona to make their league debut at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic since the club making the stadium its temporary home, with the Spotify Camp Nou currently undergoing renovation.

As per MD, they would also emulate Lionel Messi in making their Barcelona first team debut at the stadium, although the Argentine did so when Espanyol were vacated there.

Casado and Hernandez are both highly-rated with Barcelona and by Xavi especially, so they is a decent chance that they can debut against Betis, although it will depend on the circumstances of the game.