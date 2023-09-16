Barcelona make first move to sign €30m-rated Brazilian wonderkid, Chelsea also interested

Under the guidance of new Sporting Director Deco, Barcelona appear to have somewhat shifted their transfer policy. Younger players will be targeted, in a similar vein to what Real Madrid have been doing in recent years, and to great success.

Vitor Roque is one of those that falls into this new strategy, with the 18-year-old having signed for Barcelona during the summer – although he won’t join until at least January after Athletico Paranaense insisted on keeping him until the end of the current Brazilian season.

Barcelona are hoping to sign more promising Brazilian talent, and they have set their sights of Gabriel Moscardo. According to Goal Brasil, the Catalans have launched an enquiry into signing the youngster.

🚨 JUST IN: Barcelona have made an enquiry for Brazilian starlet Gabriel Moscardo, who plays as a pivot for Corinthians. Chelsea are also in the race. @thirfernandes, @simpraisa 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Q0u0aGRr3y — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 15, 2023

Moscardo is a 17-year-old pivot that has broken into Corinthians’ first team this year. He is very highly-rated within Brazil, and Barcelona think a lot of him too, especially considering he occupies a position that the club desperately need to strengthen in long-term.

It should be noted that Chelsea are also interested in signing Moscardo, so Barcelona’s pursuit will be far from simple. However, they will hope that they have the pulling power to secure a deal, much the same as they did with Roque.