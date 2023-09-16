Barcelona considering move for Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho

Fractures are growing between Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag and Jadon Sancho. The pair have been involves in a high-profile disagreement over the last couple of weeks, which looks set to cost the latter his place in the first team.

Sancho arrived from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 with much expectations, but it has been a tough time for the Englishman. He had hoped to resurrect his career this season, but Ten Hag does not appear to count on him, citing issues in training as the leading reason.

A departure from Man Utd is looking increasingly likely, and numerous clubs will be keeping tabs on the situation. According to Sport, one of those is Barcelona, who are interested in signing Sancho on loan.

Barcelona see Sancho as someone that who has contribute on the left wing, which is a position where they don’t have too much depth following the departures of Ez Abde and Ansu Fati on Real Betis and Brighton respectively.

A deal would be very complicated for Barcelona, with Sancho currently on an incredibly lucrative contract at Man Utd. They would need the Premier League side to pay the majority of the wages in order for an operation to be completed. At this stage, that looks unlikely.