Barcelona storm to 5-0 Real Betis win

Barcelona were unflinching in their return to La Liga action as Xavi’s side won 5-0 at home to Real Betis.

The Catalans got themselves back on track in league action with a superb performance to move to the top of the table overnight.

As the final result reflects, Barcelona were impressive right from the off, as summer summer signing Joao Felix netted his first ever Barcelona goal.

Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski doubled the hosts advantage before the break and they turned up the attacking tempo after the restart.

Ferran Torres’ goal edged the contest in Barcelona’s favour after the restart before Raphinha’s superb effort ended the contest in the closing stages.

Joao Cancelo backed up Felix’s first Barcelona goal in the closing stages as Real Betis had no response to a ruthless performance from Barcelona.

Up next for Barcelona is their return to Champions League action in midweek as they take on Royal Antwerp in midweek.

Images via Getty Images