Athletic Club President furious with Nico Williams’ injury on international duty

Athletic Club have made a solid start to the season, having won two of their opening four La Liga matches. Star forward Nico Williams has been ever-present during those games, although he won’t be available for the near future.

Nico suffered a hip injury during Spain’s 6-0 victory over Cyprus, and as a result, he will be out of action for at least the next two weeks, with a longer lay-off possible.

This has infuriated Athletic, who will be without one of their most important players through no fault of their own. President Jon Uriarte expressed his frustrations over the incident to Marca.

“It is a shame that he has been injured with the Spanish team. It gives a lot of anger that, because of the calendar, our player, who is being paid his salary by us, is injured playing for another team.”

Uriarte also provided an update on Nico’s future. The 21-year-old’s current contract expires at the end of the season, and the situation has attracted the interest of Barcelona, among other clubs.

“Nico, like his family, Inaki, his mother and others, are very happy in Bilbao. They love Athletic and they love our project. We are working with both sides so that he can stay.”

Athletic Club will be desperate to keep Nico at the club long-term, but in the short-term, they will unfortunately have to do without him.