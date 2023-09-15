Xavi slams Ferran Torres critics over Barcelona form

Barcelona head coach Xavi has rounded on critics of Ferran Torres ahead of their return to La Liga action.

La Blaugrana host Real Betis on their comeback from the international break with Torres included in Xavi’s matchday squad.

The 23-year-old played a regular role in Barcelona’s title win at the back end of 2022/23 but he only made 14 league starts, compared to 19 substitute appearances.

He is yet to start a match for Barcelona so far this season, with just over an hour played, across three cameos off the bench.

However, two of those three outings included a goal, and he netted twice for Spain in their 6-0 UEFA Nations League win over Cyprus last week.

Xavi has slammed a lack of patience towards Torres with the former Manchester City still a key player in his plans for the months ahead.

“I told him yesterday, he has a lot of merit in my eyes. Some people have practically laughed at him, saying he was ‘no good’, but look at what he’s done”, as per reports from Marca.

“He has great mental strength and I have full confidence in him.”

With Xavi still assessing his squad, as they return from the international break, Torres could make his first start of the campaign against Los Verdiblancos.